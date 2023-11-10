Real-life Bloodline member reveals scrapped plans for WWE return

Roman Reigns became WWE Universal Champion in 2020 and has since been declared "The Tribal Chief" and "Head of the Table" of the Anoa'i family. The Wild Samoans Afa and Sika even made an appearance at the Hell in a Cell premium live event of that year to acknowledge Reigns after the latter put down Jey Uso.

Cut to the summer of 2023, Jey Uso has finally become his own man and broken free from The Bloodline. A Tribal Court segment took place on the July 7 episode of SmackDown, in which Jey issued a challenge to Reigns for the titles.

As disclosed by Lance Anoa'i during an interview with Steve Fall, WWE wanted many members of the Samoan family to be there for the segment. In his case, the contract with MLW made it impossible for him to show up on WWE TV:

"I missed a few opportunities, being with MLW," Lance Anoa'i began. "Possibility of being on the Tribal Court they were doing, with the whole bringing in the family, I missed that opportunity." [From 2:46 to 3:04]

He then disclosed what the creative team of the Stamford-based promotion had originally intended for the build-up to the main event of SummerSlam:

"So, the Tribal Court, they wanted a lot of us. They asked my grandfather, my dad, my uncles, me, Jacob [Fatu]... they wanted us all... but unfortunately due to our contracts and everything, we weren't able to. But that's okay, we weren't able to, and we just carried on," he added. [From 3:50 to 4:10]

Roman Reigns has been receiving strong criticism from WrestleMania 39 onwards owing to The Bloodline story. It's noted that they are stalling their own momentum, which the creative team could have avoided with a Cody Rhodes win at the Show of Shows.

What's next for The Bloodline in WWE?

According to Lance Anoa'i, The Bloodline is the hottest entity in the wrestling business. This sentiment rings true to plenty of the viewers as well. Be that as it may, the story has worn out a tad, as Reigns' matches have had a repetitive, formulaic nature to them.

Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa have something planned for tonight's edition of the blue brand, while The Tribal Chief is not advertised for the show. The latter is coming off a victory over LA Knight at last Saturday night's Crown Jewel.

What are your honest thoughts about The Bloodline on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below!

