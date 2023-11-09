"Being fed to Roman," "So pointless" - WWE Universe not interested in seeing Roman Reigns feud with a returning legendary superstar

The WWE Universe isn't interested in seeing Roman Reigns face a returning superstar in his next feud. The name in question is AJ Styles.

Styles is soon expected to make his WWE return. According to a report from PWInsider, The Phenomenal One is scheduled to appear on the November 10, 2023, edition of SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion has been absent since September. In the lead-up to Fastlane, he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy, preventing him from being John Cena's tag team partner against The Bloodline.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the possibility of Reigns feuding with Styles next. However, most claimed they weren't interested in seeing The Phenomenal One get "fed" to The Tribal Chief.

Check out some of the notable fan reactions on Twitter below:

Some fans pointed out how Reigns' recent title defenses had become monotonous, delivering the same outcome.

Bill Apter explained how Seth Rollins could dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

At Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins successfully defended their respective championships. Reigns was victorious over LA Knight, and Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

The 30-day rule in WWE means that every champion must defend their title once a month. However, with that rule no longer in existence, Bill Apter questioned why Rollins hasn't gone after the Undisputed WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter pointed out how superstars could hold multiple championships simultaneously. Hence, there was no reason for The Visionary not to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He said:

"I think it should be Seth Rollins (...) So, why can't he go after the Universal Title? Why not? Why not get another belt? There are no rules here. There is no thirty-day rule (...) We were talking about this on Time Machine [The Wrestling Time Machine podcast]. There is no thirty-day rule anymore that you have to defend the title in 30 days. So you have people that have multiple belts."

With Survivor Series right around the corner, Reigns' status for the show has yet to be confirmed. It remains to be seen if he will be in action at the premium live event.

