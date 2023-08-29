WWE Hall of Famer's surprising change of heart after AEW All In: "I want to apologize publicly to Tony"

WWE Hall of Famer publicly apologizes to Tony Khan after the incredible success of AEW All In, regarding the comments he made on him in the past and being hard on him.

Tony Khan will surely go down in history as a visionary young millionaire who revolutionized pro wrestling and took it to different heights with his idea of AEW. However, many in the wrestling world have been critical of his booking decisions and how he handles his promotion.

One such veteran happens to be the former WCW president, Eric Bischoff, who has been critical of TK and his booking decisions in the past. However, it seems the grand success of All In changed his views, and he made an apology to Tony Khan while speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast:

"I am not being negative about Tony, congratulations to Tony Khan, actually I want to apologize publicly to Tony. I was a little hard on him when we did Strictly Business, when it came to how he's handling certain things in AEW and I think I was a little too hard, it's just my emotion because of passion, I really wanna see it work. I apologize for being as verbose and as rough as I was on Tony but it's really only because of passion, I wanna see him succeed. I think Tony is a wonderful human being." <15:44-16:45>

Eric Bishoff claimed Tony Khan is making the same mistakes as him despite the success of AEW All In

Although Bischoff apologized to Tony Khan for being too harsh on him regarding certain things, he still feels that the AEW President has been making the same mistakes as WCW before going out of business, also claiming that the mistakes are being made on an even bigger impact.

"But Tony came out and said a while back that I don't wanna make same mistakes that WCW made but dude you are, and not only you are making the same mistakes Eric Bischoff made and WCW made, but they're on steroids and actually worse than some of the mistakes I made, same mistakes but with greater impact," claimed Bischoff. <16:05-16:30>

Considering the statements, Bischoff is perhaps feeling sorry for his harsh comments on TK, but he is still sticking by his thought that AEW is making a lot of mistakes like WCW despite the All In show. Henceforth, only time will tell whether Bischoff's views will change in the future.

