WWE Hall of Famer's wife's in-ring return teased after 12 years

A WWE Hall of Famer's wife's return to in-ring action of 12 years was teased on AEW television. The star in question is Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen.

This past Sunday Night was the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. FTR put their tag team titles on the line against the WWE Hall of Famer and Jay Lethal. Mark Briscoe was also the special guest referee.

During the match, Double J accidentally hit Mark Briscoe with a guitar. With the official out, referee Aubrey Edwards ran in to replace him. Sonjay Dutt stopped her, and Karen Jarrett hit her with a guitar.

The wrestling world also claimed that this was the best moment of the match. Tonight on AEW Rampage, Lexy Nair mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famer and his faction would be suspended from the promotion. However, Sonjay Dutt demanded that they don't get punished.

As the interview went on, Mark Briscoe showed up and said he could guarantee that no one would be suspended. He then challenged Double J and his wife to a match against him and his tag team partner. He then revealed that his partner would be referee Aubrey Edwards.

If this match is made official, it will be Aubrey Edwards' in-ring debut in AEW.

