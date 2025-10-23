  • home icon
  WWE Hall of Famer says AEW is changing pro wrestling for the better; praises Hangman Page

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 23, 2025
Hangman Page
Hangman Page is the current AEW World Champion (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

A WWE Hall of Famer made a huge comment about AEW. He even praised Hangman Page.

Kevin Von Erich belongs to the legendary Von Erich family. Kevin has wrestled for several major wrestling promotions in the country. Now, his sons, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, have also become professional wrestlers and currently wrestle in Ring of Honor. Kevin has also made appearances on AEW TV along with his sons.

During a recent interview with SA Live, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich credited AEW for changing the landscape of professional wrestling. He also praised Hangman Page's work in the promotion.

“My brothers and I wanted wrestling to come to a point. We kind of wanted to change it, and I’m telling you, AEW today is reaching that. It’s there. I’m telling you, the athletes, I’ve watched the Hangman. Their champion is the Hangman. There’s other athletes that are really good. I mean, they don’t waste motion. They don’t hesitate on anything. To hesitate is to lose. In wrestling, you react quickly. That’s the whole thing. My sons are going to be there. It’s going to be a great night.” [H/T Drainmaker on X]
Hangman Page commented on Samoa Joe's shocking heel turn

Samoa Joe challenged Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2025. Despite Joe's best efforts, he was unable to regain the title. Hence, Joe and his stablemates attacked Page after the match.

AEW has now uploaded Page's reaction to Samoa Joe's assault on him. He vowed to ruin the Samoan Submission Machine's life.

"Joe, have you lost your mind, hmm? Have you lost your mind? In, admittedly, the twilight years of your career, I gave you the shot and you failed. You’re embarrassed. Have you lost your mind? I warned you, did I not? I warned you. Joe, when I find you, I am going to ruin your life," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Hangman Page will grant Samoa Joe another title after the latter's betrayal.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
bell-icon Manage notifications