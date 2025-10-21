Hangman Page finally breaks silence after Samoa Joe turns heel on him at AEW WrestleDream 2025

AEW World Champion Hangman Page retained the title at WrestleDream, but his celebration didn't last long. Samoa Joe, who was a babyface throughout the feud, turned heel on him. The Cowboy believed The Samoan Submission Machine deserved another shot at the top title before retiring in the next few years and, therefore, gave him a title shot at the pay-per-view.The duo had an epic clash at the pay-per-view. In the end, the reigning AEW World Champion won the match. After the bout, Samoa Joe raised Hangman Page's hand in respect. However, it turned out to be a setup for a heel turn. Joe and The Opps turned heel and tore him down.Recently, AEW uploaded Hangman's reaction on X/Twitter to the betrayal at WrestleDream. He said he's going to ruin Joe's life.&quot;Joe, have you lost your mind, hmm? Have you lost your mind? In, admittedly, the twilight years of your career, I gave you the shot and you failed. You’re embarrassed. Have you lost your mind? I warned you, did I not? I warned you. Joe, when I find you, I am going to ruin your life,&quot; he said. Take a look at the clip here.Could Hangman Page cost Samoa Joe his championship?Hangman Page doesn't spare anyone who tries to disrupt his peaceful path. His feud with Swerve Strickland is a good example. After The Hurt Syndicate's victory over The Demand at WrestleDream, they have become the number one contenders for the AEW World Trios Championship. The two teams will face off this Wednesday on Dynamite.The reigning AEW World Champion has a good opportunity to take revenge on Samoa Joe and The Opps. He might interrupt and cause The Opps to lose the trios title.It remains to be seen what goes down this Wednesday. Fans are excited to see if the heel Samoa Joe has the potential to win the world title.