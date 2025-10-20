  • home icon
  Top AEW star to help The Hurt Syndicate become new champions on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Top AEW star to help The Hurt Syndicate become new champions on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 20, 2025 11:01 GMT
Hurt Syndicate
AEW star might help Hurt Syndicate win a title (Source-MVP on X)

The Hurt Syndicate could capture major titles on this week's Dynamite with help from a current champion in AEW. The syndicate is set for the title match after a major win at WrestleDream 2025.

At WrestleDream 2025, The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Demand and became the number one contenders for the World Trios Championships. As a result, the trio of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP will challenge The Opps on Dynamite this week. The top AEW star, Hangman Page might help Syndicate in winning the title as well.

After Hangman Page defeated Samoa Joe to retain his AEW World Championship at WrestleDream, Joe shockingly turned heel alongside Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata by assaulting Hangman. Therefore, Hangman must be seeking retribution against Joe and The Opps after what happened at the pay-per-view.

In order to get his revenge, Hangman Page could interfere in the World Trios title match on Dynamite between The Opps and The Hurt Syndicate. While Hangman gets his revenge from Samoa Joe, it could allow Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP to become the new World Trios Champions. It will be interesting to see what transpires in the title match this Wednesday.

The Hurt Syndicate is open to adding a new member

In an interview with Jim Varsallone recently, MVP said that The Hurt Syndicate would love to have a new young member, and they need a high flyer as Shelton Benjamin is a big guy now:

“So at this immediate time, we haven’t had any conversations about bringing somebody new in, contrary to what’s been reported, but we are open to adding another member with the right person at the right time. We’d absolutely love to have another young member, that, hey, we need a high flyer. Shelton is too big. I don’t know if you’ve seen him lately, but he looks like he’s 280 pounds shredded."

Only time will tell if the syndicate will add another member in the near future.

