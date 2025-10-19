Huge announcement made on Samoa Joe's immediate AEW future after turning heel at WrestleDream 2025

Samoa Joe shocked fans at AEW WrestleDream when he turned heel after his massive title match. Now, a major announcement has been made regarding the immediate future of the reigning World Trios Champion. The Samoan Submission Machine was in action at WrestleDream 2025, where he faced off against Adam Page for his AEW World Championship. Despite his best efforts at unseating The Cowboy, Joe was unable to reclaim the title, and was ultimately put down by multiple Buckshot Lariats. Despite his initial display of post-match sportsmanship, The Destroyer shockingly turned on Page alongside The Opps, attacking Hangman with his belt and laying him out with a Musclebuster. Earlier in the pay-per-view, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley had battled and defeated Ricochet and The Gates of Agony in a chaotic and hard-hitting Tornado Trios bout. The victory made The Hurt Syndicate the number one contenders for the AEW World Trios Championships. The titles will be on the line this coming week on Wednesday Night Dynamite, with Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata set to defend their straps against The Ballin' Superstar, The Standard of Excellence and The All-Mighty. It remains to be seen if The Syndicate will find themselves draped in gold once again next week. Another major title match has been announced for AEW DynamiteAlthough the World Trios Titles were not defended at WrestleDream 2025, the AEW World Tag Team Titles were contested over at the pay-per-view, with champions Brody King and Bandido defending their belts against Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada of the Don Callis Family. Brodido were able to retain their championships after taking advantage of the shoddy teamwork between The Alpha and The Rainmaker, with The Most Wanted pinning Okada after hitting him with a one-armed 21 Plex. It was announced after WrestleDream that Bandido now has a shot at Okada's Unified Championship, scheduled for next week on Dynamite. Match graphic for Kazuchika Okada vs Bandido on Dynamite [Image Credits: Official website of All Elite Wrestling (allelitewrestling.com)]It remains to be seen if Bandido, who is also the ROH World Champion, will secure his third title this coming Wednesday.