WWE Hall of Famer says Bray Wyatt is "freaking people out" with his latest run

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts expressed admiration for Bray Wyatt's current activities in the wrestling industry.

Wyatt, who made a comeback in October, has since been involved in a rivalry with LA Knight, dropping hints of returning to an old persona and reunion with Alexa Bliss.

During an episode of The Snake Pit, Jake Roberts hopes that Wyatt will have enough creative freedom to accomplish all of his goals in the wrestling industry, as he believes Wyatt has a lot left to do.

"Oh, Bray's wonderful, He's got a lot to do yet, hopefully, he'll get enough room to let him do it... He's freaking people out, here this guy is putting this s** together that makes you think, 'F***, this is real," Roberts said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

He further said he gave Bray Wyatt ideas for interviews that he used effectively and expressed respect for him.

"The one time we did get together, I gave him several ideas for some interviews and he used them! I have the utmost respect for him, usually those transition things really suck, but his didn't suck so bad because he took some time off to do it. And he made the people want to see him back," the Hall of Famer said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

WWE 2K23 roster reveals exclusion of Bray Wyatt, while AEW name set to feature

WWE 2K23's full roster has been revealed, but Bray Wyatt is not included as himself or The Fiend, despite his return last year.

However, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, a legendary figure in the wrestling industry, will be included in the game. It's worth noting that Roberts is currently signed with AEW, which is a rival promotion to WWE.

Fans were disappointed by Bray Wyatt's absence and intrigued by Jake's inclusion in 2K23. The announcement has sparked discussions and anticipation of the game's release.

