WWE Hall of Famer says he left AEW All In early, reveals his biggest possible regret

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was part of the commentary team for AEW All In. He recently revealed that after working on the matches he was assigned to, he left the show to return to the hotel room.

Aside from JR, the show had the usual iconic voices of AEW on commentary, such as Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz, and London local Nigel McGuinness. They had the chance to be among the more than 80,000-strong British fans while witnessing great matches that night.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the former WWE commentator revealed that the four matches assigned to him were ones he wanted. He mentioned that he felt lucky, but if he were to add a match to the ones he covered, it would have been the main event.

“I got to the stadium on Sunday afternoon, at around 1. Shortly after, I got my assignment of which matches I was doing, which was the first four matches, which included CM Punk and Samoa Joe, and it included Kenny’s match, and it included the Young Bucks and FTR, it was great. I actually got lucky, and I got to call the matches I specifically hoped that I would. If I could have added it, I would have called the main event.”

He then narrated how, after working on the matches assigned to him, he left the show and returned to the hotel, where he continued watching the rest of All In.

“So, what I did, is I did my matches, and I went back to the hotel, and I had a link to the show, so I watched the rest of the show on my hotel room from my iPad. I might have missed one match, like ten-minute drive to the hotel. It was cool, man,” JR noted. [H/T wrestletalk]

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross reveals his condition during All In

Former WWE Commentator Jim Ross revealed that he was still not 100% during AEW All In. He mentioned how he felt fortunate to be given the chance to cover the show, so he took it, as he was not sure how many more of these out-of-the-country shows he could do.

He revealed that he had a bit of leg pain at the time, but the medical staff helped wrap it up for him, and it did its job.

“I had a bit of leg pain with all that flying [and it] was not cool. I had my leg wrapped. A doctor saw it, and he wrapped it, so it was nice and tight, so it was all good. Now, taking it all off when I got to Oklahoma wasn’t a pleasure. But, hey, look — I made it work, and it was great, man. I had so much fun.”

Being an iconic voice for both WWE and AEW, JR deserves his WWE Hall of Famer title, but we could be seeing the last few shows for the commentator as his age and health issues continue to be a problem.

What is your favorite Jim Ross moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.