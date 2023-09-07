Top AEW name worked All In 2023 through health issue

A top AEW personality recently revealed that he worked All In 2023 while dealing with severe leg pain. The name in question is none other than Jim Ross.

The Hall of Famer called the action at the Wembley Stadium event on August 27 alongside major names like Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone, among others. All In was a highly successful pay-per-view for AEW, breaking several revenue and attendance records.

On a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross expressed gratitude for his participation in All In.

“I don’t know how many more of these stadium shows outside the United States or inside the United States I have in me. To be just realistic about it. It’s so great, I’m so fortunate.”

The Hall of Famer also provided an update on his health:

“I had a bit of leg pain with all that flying [and it] was not cool. I had my leg wrapped. A doctor saw it, and he wrapped it, so it was nice and tight, so it was all good. Now, taking it all off when I got to Oklahoma wasn’t a pleasure. But, hey, look — I made it work, and it was great, man. I had so much fun.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

AEW commentator Jim Ross talks about CM Punk's firing

CM Punk was fired from AEW after his alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Jim Ross recently addressed The Second City Saint's shocking exit.

During a live stage show as a part of Premier Streaming Networks' presentation of Starrcast Six, Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam asked Ross how he would have handled the CM Punk situation. Here's what the AEW commentator said:

"I don't have any idea. I don't have all the facts – neither do you. Bottom line is, it happened. The show must go on, folks. And that's up to these young men and women tonight to get in a huddle and give each other support and bust their a** for the greatest show that people never expected."

All Elite Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Perry following the scuffle. It will be interesting to see what's next for the former FTW Champion.

