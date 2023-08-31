WWE Hall of Famer says he wanted to be involved in the AEW All In main event match

A WWE Hall of Famer and legendary commentator has stated that he wanted to be a part of the AEW All-In main event match between Adam Cole and MJF.

The man in question is none other than Jim Ross, who has given his life to the professional wrestling business through his passionate commentary and dilligent work in a variety of backstage roles.

Good Ol' JR. is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and the former WWE commentator was on the commentary booth for some top matches at All In, including the match between Samoa Joe and CM Punk.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he would have loved to call the main event match between MJF and Adam Cole at All-In.

“I got to the stadium on Sunday afternoon, our call was at 11, I went over at about one. Shortly thereafter, I got my assignments on what I was going to do, and it was the first four matches, but it included Punk and Joe, which I was really excited about. It included Kenny’s match, it included FTR and Young Bucks. It was great. I got lucky and I got to call the matches that I specifically hoped that I would. If I picked all the matches, the only thing I would have added was the main event [MJF vs. Adam Cole] because I love those kind of matches with strategy, counters, gameplans. I did my matches, I hopped into a car, went back to the hotel and I had a link to the show and I watched the rest of the show in my hotel room on my iPad.” H/T:[PWMania]

WWE legend believes former NXT star is a great signing by Tony Khan

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about Nigel McGuinness, a legendary former Ring of Honor World Champion and NXT commentator. Nigel McGuinness recently signed with All Elite Wrestling and Ross believes that the veteran is a great acquisition by Tony Khan.

On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke very highly of Nigel McGuinness.

"Nigel does a super job, too. Very conscientious. Works hard preparing. Does a good job. Nigel’s a great get for Tony Khan. Does a good job. We all dress in the same room, and Nigel’s diligent on his note taking. He reminds me of me, in that regard. Sometimes, you can take that sh*t too far. Nigel doesn’t, but he works hard at understanding the reason for a match and tells a beautiful story," said Ross. (H/t Fightful)

Would you like to see Nigel McGuinness return to the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.