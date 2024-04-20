WWE Hall of Famer set to make first AEW appearance after Sting’s retirement at Dynasty 2024

A WWE Hall of Famer confirmed he's scheduled for AEW Dynasty. The star being discussed is Jim Ross.

Ross has been one of the most prominent voices in the pro wrestling industry as he has been commentating since 1974, joining WWE in 1993. He was inducted into Hall of Fame in 2007. He eventually left WWE in 2019.

The 72-year-old star joined AEW in 2019 and has been an integral part of the roster since then. He was initially a full-time commentator, currently working fewer dates due to health issues. His last appearance took place at Revolution, when Sting wrestled his last match.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE veteran claimed that he will be commentating for the Dynasty pay-per-view.

“Tony’s got me doing pay-per-views. At least that’s the plan today, and I hope it stays that way because I have something to look forward to. They’re big events. That card for St. Louis, my God. It’s like a major, major pay-per-view, which is what it is. I’m awfully excited about the big AEW pay-per-view this Sunday [in] St. Louis. I’ll be flying out there on Saturday. (...) I’m not sure what I’m gonna do. It doesn’t matter, it’s a wrestling match. So I always say that if you put the son of a b***h on the monitor, I can call it. I can describe what we’re seeing collectively,” Jim Ross said. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Jim Ross revealed that this may be his last year at AEW

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the anouncer stated that 2024 maybe the last year for him.

"I think so. It’s realistic to think that. I’m 72 years old, I feel good, I get healthier every day, which is great, but I have to think realistically, this could be my last year and more than likely will. It’s to be determined. That’s between me, my health, and Tony Khan," he said.

Expand Tweet

Dynasty will be headlined by Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

One of Samoa Joe's colleagues had harsh words for him HERE

Poll : Do you think Jim Ross should work with AEW for one more year? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback