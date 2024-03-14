After Sting, another WWE legend retiring from AEW this year

Another WWE legend may be following in the footsteps of Sting and retiring from AEW this year. The individual in question is Jim Ross.

Good Ol' JR is one of the most glowingly enduring voices in wrestling history, known for his career-defining work in WWE and WCW. He was recently seen calling the action for The Icon's final bout at AEW Revolution 2024.

Although Ross' contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion was set to expire in February 2024, the Creative Head of the company retained his services in a new deal.

According to recent reports, the contract inked by the 72-year-old veteran is a lucrative one. On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Ross spoke on the prospect of 2024 being his final year as an announcer. He also discussed the nature of his future appearances in AEW.

"I think so. It’s realistic to think that. I’m 72 years old, I feel good, I get healthier every day, which is great, but I have to think realistically this could be my last year and more than likely will. It’s to be determined. That’s between me, my health, and Tony Khan. Right now it’s a good plan because I’m essentially working, as I understand, pay-per-views only. That’s where you’ll find me, as the plan goes, as we speak."

Ross further added:

"As we know, in pro wrestling, things change and could be different, but I don't think so with this occasion. I think it's what I'll be doing, and that's fine with me. I get to go to big shows, call big matches on big shows. Tony Khan has a good feel for what he'd like me to do, and my skill set. Right now, my situation is, I'm going to be married to the pay-per-views. That's good. Maybe it'll help the buy rates a bit. Storytelling will be a little sounder and different." [H/T, Wrestlezone]

WWE legend Jim Ross praised AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

Jim Ross is widely hailed as a legend in the wrestling business. He has called the action produced by some of the greatest superstars in the industry. One such top star is AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, whom Ross lavished praise on.

The Samoan Submission Machine defended his title against Wardlow at tonight's Dynamite: Big Business. On a recent episode of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his views regarding Joe and his championship retention at AEW Revolution 2024.

"Joe is the man, end of story. He's a machine, and I have great respect for Samoa Joe, always have, and always will. He's a man's man, he's physical, he doesn't give any quarter nor does he ask for one, thought he had a great night. The other two guys did as well," JR said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Samoa Joe tapped out Hangman Page with the Coquina Clutch inside Greensboro Coliseum at Revolution 2024 to continue his dominant reign as world champion.

