Surprising details on Jim Ross' new AEW deal, some backstage felt he won't get signed - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has been with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since its inception. The veteran recently signed a new deal with the company, and some surprising details have come out regarding his new contract.

Jim Ross signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The WWE Hall of Famer used to be the main commentator for the company, but in recent years, he has opted for a part-time schedule.

JR's contract with Tony Khan's company expired on February 14, 2024. However, he recently announced that he had signed a new one-year deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that Jim Ross has been making a lot more money in AEW as compared to his time in WWE.

"He's paid really well. He makes more money in AEW as an announcer than he ever made in WWE. It's a great, great deal. Some people thought, maybe, he wouldn't get signed; his deal ended on February 14, but they signed him, and I presume he'll do big shows going forward," said Dave Meltzer.

Expand Tweet

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about Hulk Hogan refusing to lose to Brock Lesnar in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke about Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar's rivalry in the WWE. On his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran noted how he was furious at Hulk Hogan for refusing to put over a young star like Brock Lesnar at the 2002 Survivor Series 2002 Premium Live Event.

"See there? Really? You're s***ting me; you're f***ing Hulk Hogan! You're over; you're gonna be over for eternity and beyond. And in three or four days, a normal dude is gonna forget; really, it's not gonna become a big issue whatsoever about who won and who lost, especially who lost." [4:03 - 4:22]

JR continued:

"Embellish the winner and all that good stuff, but I don't know; I never had a good feeling about that pairing. It might have been a blessing in disguise that the match didn't happen." [4:23 - 4:37]

The Beast Incarnate went on to have a remarkable career in the Stamford-based promotion. However, recent allegations against Lesnar may result in WWE completely erasing him from history.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will ever make his return to WWE? Sound off.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE