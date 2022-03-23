WWE Hall of Famer shares his favorite match of Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer Jim Ross was questioned on Twitter about his favorite moment of Cody Rhodes in the promotion.

Cody and his wife Brandi left AEW on February 15, 2022, as their contract negotiations reached a halt. Since then, the American Nightmare has reportedly signed with WWE.

Ross, meanwhile, has been with AEW since inking a three-year deal on April 3, 2019. He was also at the announcer's desk for 20 years in WWE until 2013. JR received a Hall of Fame induction in 2007 at the hands of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

When asked by a fan on Twitter about his favorite moment from Cody's time in All Elite Wrestling, he responded by saying his match with Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin showed his gratitude by thanking the WWE Hall of Famer in a separate tweet. The former WWE Tag Team Champion recently reiterated that his status in AEW was unchanged despite his brother leaving.

The match JR was referring to was when the brothers faced off at the inaugural Double or Nothing event on May 25, 2019. The American Nightmare beat The Natural by executing the Cross Rhodes as they both hugged each other upon the conclusion of the match. They eventually went on to team up. JR was at the announcer's desk during the blood-filled and emotional match.

Other highlights from Cody Rhodes' AEW run

Cody Rhodes might be gone from AEW, the company he started, but he definitely left some of the best matches on the plate.

Last year, Rhodes faced off against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship on Rampage Holiday Bash. The former beat the latter to win his third and final TNT title. However, Cody wasn't able to defend the belt due to illness, so Sammy beat his brother Dustin to regain it.

This led to a Winner Take All match at Dynamite Beach Break on January 26, 2022. The match was back-and-forth and filled with high-risk maneuvers, especially from Guevara. Cody Rhodes might have lost the title, but he raised his performance to another level and elevated a star in Sammy.

Another notable match of the American Nightmare was his Dog Collar match with the late Brodie Lee at Dynamite on October 7, 2020. The match was bloody and filled with gruesome spots, with Cody coming out on top by hitting Cross Rhodes on Lee. This was the former's second TNT title reign and The Exalted One's final match as he passed away months later.

