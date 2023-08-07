WWE Hall of Famer shares a message after Rob Van Dam's debut on AEW Dynamite

Rob Van Dam shocked the world when he appeared on the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite on August 2, 2023. Meanwhile, a WWE Hall of Famer seems very excited to have him in the company.

Van Dam was the mystery man Jerry Lynn called before confronting Jack Perry. It's safe to say that RVD's arrival caught Perry off guard.

One person who is very happy to see Van Dam on AEW TV is WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts. He tweeted a message to the former world champion, welcoming him to the Jacksonville-based company. He also reminded the pro wrestling world that RVD still has a lot to give to the business.

"BIG surprise! And a GREAT surprise. He has a lot left in him. @RVD will not be easy pickings. #ddt #aewdynamite #cruel but fair #RVD," tweeted @JakeSnakeDDT.

It should be noted that Jake Roberts mistakenly tagged the wrong account in his tweet. Regardless, it's evident that many AEW talents are happy to see Mr. Monday Night in the company.

Rob Van Dam will make his in-ring debut for AEW this Wednesday on Dynamite

Despite having a career that has spanned over four different decades, Rob Van Dam still has a lot left in the tank. He will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite.

Rob Van Dam will face Jack Perry in an FTW Rules match for the FTW Championship on the August 9, 2023, edition of Dynamite. The bout's stipulation will allow RVD and Perry to use their preferred weapons and foreign objects.

The FTW Championship might be an unofficial title, but it is the only belt Van Dam never held during his ECW tenure. Taz and Sabu were the only men to hold the gold during its original run in the late 1990s.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here