WWE Hall of Famer Sting shares exciting news with his fans

AEW legend Sting recently shared some great news on social media. After cementing himself as one of the greatest performers of all time, he decided to become All Elite. His extraordinary run in AEW was one of the best things that could have happened to the promotion, and he retired at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.After hanging up his boots, The Icon has mainly been participating in meet-and-greets. This will also be his last year where he will be appearing in his full gear and face paint. He has also changed his look now as he has stopped dyeing his hair and beard.The former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently took to Instagram and shared some huge news while collaborating with Collect Major. He revealed that his new action figure will be introduced soon.&quot;This is the Stinger, and I got some really, really good news. I mean, this made my whole year and beyond. Big Rubber Guys, right there. I am on the list. This is coming soon. It's definitely show time now,&quot; he said. (00:00 - 00:17) Kevin Nash reveals why Sting wasn't a part of the NWOWCW's nWo was an industry-altering faction that consisted of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. However, there were rumors that the AEW legend was also considered to be in the faction before the Hulkster was introduced as a third man.Kevin Nash shed some light on the rumor on Kilq This, revealing that the Vigilante was WCW's top star, which wouldn't have made sense for him to be presented as an invader.&quot;I don't think it would have worked as well. Because Steve (Sting) had never been to New York or WWE. And the fact that Scott and I came in as invaders, it only made sense that the third person would be basically the stamp of the WWE. And Hogan had never been a heel,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see when the Icon returns to AEW.