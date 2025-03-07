WWE Hall of Famer teases dream AEW clash with Toni Storm: "Where do you see me in your story?"

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella recently opened up about a potential dream match against The Timeless One.

Toni Storm found her footing in AEW when she introduced her Timeless character. She is the current Women's World Champion and continues to grow as one of the best female stars not only in All Elite Wrestling but also in professional wrestling. Many want to face Toni Storm, including WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Brie Bella praised the angle of Toni Storm and Mariah May. She praised Storm for her work and teased potentially getting in the ring with The Timeless One.

"I've been loving what Toni Storm and Mariah May are doing right now. It's been so much fun. So, you know we saw Toni earlier and someone like her right now for me just blows my mind. Her promo skills, the way she's in the ring, how she tell stories, so I would just love to be like, 'Girl, what do you got for me? Where do you see me in your story?.'" [1:51-2:16]

Kevin Nash heaps praise on AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm

Toni Storm is no stranger to getting praised by veterans since she became the Timeless One. In a recent edition of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash compared Toni Storm's character to Demi Moore's performances. The nWo member called Storm a different talent and an entertaining human being who just gets better with time.

"She kind of did a rendition of Demi Moore's performance of her newest film that's Oscar-worthy ... smearing of the f**king makeup and all that kind of [stuff], f**king loses it," Nash said. "I loved her stuff with RJ [City], like all her black and white s**t like I've always like — to me, like I know who she is and I know her work because she's always been different. She's like so f**king different than everybody else, and to me, like she's avant-garde, she's an entertainer that happens to be in professional wrestling, but I mean she's an entertaining human being and kudos to her." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

We will have to wait and see how long Toni Storm holds the AEW Women's World Championship.

