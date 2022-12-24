WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's former rival name-dropped on AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash

A former WWE World Champion and former rival of The Undertaker, the Great Khali was name-dropped during AEW Rampage tonight.

The Acclaimed faced the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, but due to the fact that Max Caster couldn't get cleared to compete, Billy Gunn teamed with Anthony Bowens. Caster still made his way down to accompany his stablemates and cut his entrance rap.

During which, he poked fun at Lethal and Jarrett's history with IMPACT Wrestling as he promised to send them back to the 'IMPACT Zone'. He also dubbed the towering Satnam Singh the "Not-So-Great Khali'.

The match itself saw Lethal and Jarrett pick up the win. Surely with a win over one half of the AEW Tag champions they will be in a position to chase up a title match when Caster can compete.

Billy Gunn may have been on the losing side tonight. But his sons Austin and Colten will be celebrating their victory over former ROH tag champs FTR during AEW Dynamite.

FTR themselves are on a three-match losing streak that started with their failed attempt at the Acclaimed's tag titles the same week they lost their ROH tag titles to the Briscoes.

What did you make of Max Caster's rap this week? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

