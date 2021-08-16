WWE Hall of Famer thinks AEW star Christian Cage might be the best wrestler of all time 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle firmly believes that his former colleague and AEW star Christian Cage might be the finest athlete to lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle stated that Christian Cage should be in consideration of being the best wrestler of all time. Angle also praised Christian for creatively laying out his matches and added that the AEW star is one of his best opponents ever.

"He could have very well been the best professional wrestler of all time," Angle exclaimed. "That's how good he was. He was creative putting the matches together. His timing was impeccable. He was one of the absolute best I've ever worked with." (H/T - Fightful)

It’s Milk-O-Mania on The Kurt Angle Show! Listen tomorrow wherever you enjoy podcasts, or WATCH @theanglepod early and ad-free on @adfreeshows! pic.twitter.com/Lf5u7tzxRn — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 14, 2021

Christian and Kurt Angle have wrestled some memorable encounters in IMPACT Wrestling, most notably at Against All Odds 2008, which many fans consider a bonafide classic. However, their interactions in WWE were comparatively limited as they never wrestled a singles encounter that stood out.

Kurt Angle also recently shared his thoughts about why Christian is highly underappreciated and deserves to enter WWE's coveted Hall of Fame.

Christian Cage won the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at AEW Rampage

It's no secret that Christian Cage is a highly-revered performer whose name still seemingly flies under the radar when fans talk about the craftiest workers.

However, Christian's recent return to wrestling in AEW has brought back focus to his impeccable all-around skills as an in-ring technician. The most notable moment since his return came recently at the first episode of AEW Rampage.

On Friday night's show, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to capture the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. He became the first wrestler to hand Kenny Omega a singles defeat in almost two years.

He's now scheduled to face Omega again at All Out 2021, where he'll challenge for The Cleaner's AEW Championship.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of this week's AEW Rampage as well as WWE SmackDown in the video below:

Do you agree with Kurt Angle's opinion on Christian Cage? Do you want the two to share a ring again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Vedant Jain