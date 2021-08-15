"He has been underappreciated" - Kurt Angle surprised that a top superstar is not in the WWE Hall of Fame

Kurt Angle spoke on several topics during the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, and the former WWE Champion also shared his thoughts on Christian's career.

Christian is currently in the midst of a successful run as he recently captured the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship from Kenny Omega. Angle stated that Christian is one of the most underrated professional wrestlers of all time and was surprised that Captain Charisma wasn't in the WWE Hall of Fame already.

While Christian is no longer in the WWE, Kurt Angle still sees former WWE colleague getting into the Hall of Fame in the future:

"Christian is one of the most underrated professional wrestlers of all time. This guy should actually already be in the Hall of Fame. That's how good he was, and I don't know, maybe someday he will be. I just think he has been underappreciated," said Kurt Angle.

We really were best friends: Kurt Angle on his relationship with Christian

Kurt Angle and Christian shared a close bond for several years as they traveled together in the WWE in the early 2000s. Angle, Christian, Edge, and Rhyno were best friends and were collectively known as Team RECK.

Angle revealed that he keeps in touch with Christian as they have known each other for a long time. The Olympic hero was grateful towards Christian for what he'd done for him and the pro wrestling business:

"Every once in a while, we touch base. He is such a good guy. We were best friends. Edge, Christian, myself, and Rhyno. We really were best friends. We spent a lot of time together, and that time was so valuable. I'll never forget what he did for me, [and] what he did for the business," added Angle.

Christian is making the most of his renewed stint as an active in-ring performer, and he was also recently rewarded for his efforts with a monumental world title win on the debut episode of AEW Rampage.

Fans have yearned to see Christian Cage in the WWE Hall of Fame, but the honor will have to wait as the legendary wrestler still has unfinished business inside the squared circle.

