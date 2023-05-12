WWE Hall of Famer thinks Tony Khan needs to "take a step back" ahead of major AEW changes

With AEW programming on the cusp of some massive changes, a WWE Hall of Famer thinks Tony Khan should slow down for the time being.

Apart from managing the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan is also in charge of an American football and soccer team. As expected, this puts a lot of pressure on the All Elite president, leading to many veterans advising him to delegate responsibilities.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE veteran Booker T also explained that Tony Khan needed to take a step back and distribute the duties.

"I would make sure I was viewing this thing from the perspective where I could see everything going on and make sure I manage that thing properly," Booker T said. "Sometimes that means you've got to take a step back to take a step forward."

He further added:

"It's so hard for Tony Khan to do the business side, the production side, the writing, and if he's doing all of that, that's why I say take a step back to take a step forward... Make sure you get the right people around you doing that and trust them, more importantly than anything. But you've got to have the right people to trust." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Another WWE veteran recently criticized Tony Khan's latest signing

Tony Khan has seemingly listened to the advice, hiring Will Washington as AEW's Wrestling Administration Coordinator. However, the hiring did not go well with Jim Cornette.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated:

"I know what everybody else is saying out there, and it’s the same thing I said, ‘Who the f**k is Will Washington?’ I had never heard this name before. At first, I thought it was the guy that used to be on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Wil Wheaton. Cause who is this guy? I have never heard this f**king guy’s name before." (02:36:04 onward)

As of now, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will ever be able to surpass WWE in the business someday.

