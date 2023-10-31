WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson sends a heartfelt message to Sting ahead of his retirement (Exclusive)

Former veteran WWE female Superstar Torrie Wilson has a message for The Icon Sting after he announced that he will retire from in-ring competition next year.

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting opened up on his retirement plans after being an active performer even at the age of 64. The Icon announced that he finally plans on retiring from in-ring competition after the Revolution 2024 PPV, where he will wrestle his last match to bid farewell to his legendary career.

While it is yet to be revealed who the former WCW champion's final opponent would be, he was greeted by his long-time friend, The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, who was revealed to be his surprise gift from Tony Khan last week on Dynamite.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson also showered respect for The Icon, as she admitted that he is one of the nicest human beings in all their interactions. Torrie also sent a message for The Vigilante following his retirement announcement while talking to Bill Apter exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge:

"What a run. I am such a big fan, not only of the performer that you are but even more importantly the person that you exuded over all these years. You haven't changed and it's incredible, I'm getting the chills." [3:50-4:08]

Sting's next match in AEW has been made official

Following his heartfelt moment with his long-time friend, Ric Flair, Sting was rudely interrupted by Christian Cage alongside Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. Christian disrespected the legends in the ring and then went on to challenge Stinger and Darby Allin for a trios match with the partner of their choosing.

Although the partner is not yet revealed, Darby and his mentor hinted at Adam "Edge" Copeland being their partner for a match at Full Gear. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if Copeland decides to partner with the face team to take on his best friend, Christian, at Full Gear.

