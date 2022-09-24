"It's money, brother" - WWE Hall of Famer wants a popular manager to pair up with CM Punk amid recent AEW controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wants to see CM Punk get paired up with popular indie manager Frank The Clown.

Frank The Clown is currently in a relationship with Mick's daughter Noelle Foley. He has previously challenged former WWE star Matt Cardona for the GCW Heavyweight Championship. His last match came on April 1, 2022, against Puf at No Peace Underground.

Speaking on his Foley is Pod podcast, the wrestling legend claimed that a potential pairing between Punk and Frank the Clown is "money."

"I'm setting the table right now, CM Punk managed by Frank the Clown. It's money, brother." said Foley. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Punk is currently absent from AEW programming, as he reportedly suffered an injury at the All Out pay-per-view. At the show, The Second City Saint won the AEW World Championship for the second time. However, he was forced to vacate the title shortly afterward.

Mick Foley recently praised CM Punk for his run in WWE

The Second City Saint never had the opportunity to headline a WrestleMania. However, during his time in the company, Punk was arguably one of the best WWE Champions of all time.

His 434-day title reign was quite historical, and Mick Foley has praised the Chicago-based superstar for having a series of great matches with a variety of opponents.

Speaking previously on Foley is Pod, the WWE legend stated that Punk did some "big stuff" and was a "great champion."

"This guy, he did some big stuff," Mick Foley said. "He was a great champion; he was kinda like the glue that held that company together, and he had great matches with a variety of opponents."

Sean Slate @slate_s42 The highlight of CM Punk’s AEW run. The highlight of CM Punk’s AEW run. https://t.co/SrzZW1j01R

According to a recent report, CM Punk is not expected to return to AEW after his alleged brawl against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks backstage at All Out.

The two parties reportedly came face-to-face with each other after the former world champion criticized the EVPs while addressing the media at the scrum. As things stand, both Punk and The Elite are absent from AEW programming.

Do you think CM Punk will return to AEW in the near future? Sound off in the comment section

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far