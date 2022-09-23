"I'd like him to appreciate what he did" - WWE Legend recalls the advice he gave CM Punk after his WrestleMania 29 match

CM Punk's ire for not ever headlining WrestleMania is something many fans are well aware of. A WWE legend recently recalled how he once tried to cheer up the former Second City Saint about his dashed ambition.

Despite being the WWE World Champion in the lead-up to WrestleMania 28, Punk did not headline the prestigious event due to The Rock and John Cena's feud. Regardless, Mick Foley still believes Punk is a legend and had many great matches.

During a recent episode of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend shared some deep praise for CM Punk:

"This guy, he did some big stuff," Mick Foley said. "He was a great champion; he was kinda like the glue that held that company together, and he had great matches with a variety of opponents."

Mick Foley continued, recalling how Punk was upset about not headlining WrestleMania and what he wants for the veteran wrestler:

"He was a little down about not getting the main event slot. You don't let anybody but you define for you what being a success is. If you can't be happy tearing down the house with The Undertaker, then where are you gonna be when you're 55, 60, and looking back on your career? I'd like him to appreciate what he did." (H/T: WrestleINC)

The official results of AEW's internal investigation are still pending. Wade Keller of the PWTorch believes that many signs point to CM Punk parting ways with AEW instead.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

A former WWE Champion recently had some very positive things to say about CM Punk in the wake of all the controversy

Much like Mick Foley pointed out, CM Punk has had numerous legendary matches across his career. In AEW alone, the veteran went up against some of the biggest names in the industry today. One of Punk's most notable foes was Alberto Del Rio, with whom the star had a lengthy feud in WWE.

In a recent exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Alberto Del Rio spoke on the recent controversy surrounding the All Out backstage brawl:

"I heard or read that many people are blaming him for what happened – all I can say, we always have to give the privilege of the doubt to every person," said Del Rio. "In all my storylines with Punk, we never had any bad situation. He is someone extremely easy to work with, to spend time with." (02:29 onward)

Check out the full video below:

Unfortunately, both fans and Alberto Del Rio will have to wait for the outcome of the internal investigation to know where CM Punk will end up next.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far