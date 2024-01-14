WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on Road Dogg claiming he is a better sports entertainer than MJF (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on Road Dogg's recent claim which involved former AEW World Champion MJF.

The name in question is none other than Teddy Long. WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg recently made a bold claim about being a better sports entertainer than MJF. The former tag team champion's comments had created a lot of buzz on social media as many shared their opinion on his statement.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long praised Road Dogg and MJF for their incredible mic skills.

"I saw that and Road Dogg is really great on the mic now. He's certainly great, so is MJF. Both of those guys are super entertaining on the mic." [00:47 - 1:07]

Bill Apter also gave his take on WWE veteran Road Dogg's comments

Road Dogg Jesse James had a successful career in the WWE as a performer. James is mainly known for his tag team success with Billy Gunn, known as The New Age Outlaws, as well as being a part of D-generation X. Road Dogg is a former six-time WWE Tag Team Champion and has also held singles gold in the company, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Hardcore Title.

Meanwhile, MJF has found his success in the Jacksonville-based promotion thanks to his incredible mic skills and commitment to his on-screen persona. Friedman was the longest-reigning AEW World Champion to date before losing it to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View. He is also a former ROH World Tag Team Champion with Adam Cole.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter explained how both men are from different eras while praising their work.

"They're both entertainers in different eras. Road Dogg was the entertainer in the Attitude Era, the s*ck it era, very entertaining. MJF, he's got a different audience. He's entertaining that audience who might not think when they look back at videos of Road Dogg and think 'Why did they find this entertaining?' So it's two different eras, they're both great." [1:28 - 2:01]

MJF's current status is a mystery and some fans even think he may end up signing with WWE, but majority think his absence is just part of an AEW storyline.

