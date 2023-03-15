WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins respond to top AEW star's heartfelt message

An AEW star has expressed her support and affection for WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins, after they announced a new chapter away from the promotion and changed their name to Garcia Twins. Britt Baker's message was heartfelt and conveyed her genuine care and concern for the sisters.

Britt Baker expressed her appreciation for The Bella Twins on Twitter, stating that they have influenced or inspired every female wrestler today in some way. She thanked them for their impact on the wrestling industry.

The Bella Twins thanked Britt Baker for her message, saying it meant a lot to them. The exchange shows the mutual respect and admiration that wrestlers have for each other, despite working for different companies.

"Thank you Britt 🥰 This means more than you’ll ever know. Keep kicking ass! N 💋✨🙏🏼🤍," The Bella tweeted.

Check out the response from The Bella Twins below:

For The Bella Twins, announcing their new name and starting a new chapter in their lives is undoubtedly a big step.

AEW star Britt Baker shared a picture with The Bella Twins

After a successful WWE career, The Bellas made their mark in the women's division with their athleticism, beauty, and charisma. The duo recently left the promotion as their contracts ended.

Britt Baker, one of the top stars in AEW, shared a picture with them on Twitter following their announcement.

The twin sisters also revealed that they will now go by the name Garcia Twins and start a new chapter in their lives, leaving fans to speculate whether they will sign with AEW.

