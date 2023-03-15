Two WWE Hall of Famers have left the company

WWE Hall of Famers are generally under contract with the company and sometimes also serve as onscreen personalities. However, they may choose to let their contracts expire to leave the company. Recently, two legends have decided to leave the promotion.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are two of the most successful female stars to ever step into the Stamford-based promotion. Both have held the Divas Championship and have had great rivalries throughout their careers. Their legacy was immortalized in 2020 when they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

They have had good relations with the company considering that they have used their ring names on social media and other public appearances. However, they have now changed their social media names, and have also posted a tweet stating that they will now enter the next chapter of their lives.

While speaking to People, the duo confirmed their departure from Titanland. Nikki stated that their contracts are up and they will now begin a new chapter in their life:

"When our contract came up with WWE, mutually we all knew that we just needed to head into this new chapter," said Nikki Bella.

The two also expressed gratitude towards their onscreen characters and expressed their excitement towards the next stage of their lives:

"I'm so excited to close that chapter on Brie Bella, keep that book to the side and open up a new one, and see what Brie Garcia is gonna do next," said Brie Bella.

Nikki & Brie @NikkiAndBrie ‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋 🤍 🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼 🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins.‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. 👯‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋✨🤍✨🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🍷🥂🍾 https://t.co/w6GQM0P7Zi

Brie and Nikki have removed "Bella" with "Garcia" in their names and will now be collectively called The Garcia Twins. We wish them all the best for the next chapter of their lives.

Will WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins join AEW?

Now that The Bella Twins have left WWE, they could certainly join any other professional wrestling promotion. One company that certainly comes to mind is AEW.

Current AEW Superstar and former WWE Superstar Saraya aka Paige reacted to the former Bella Twins' tweet and wished for a great future for her former companions:

"Welcome to freedom ladies, I know this next chapter is gonna be even bigger!" tweeted Saraya.

SARAYA @Saraya



(Redid my last tweet because Twitter didn’t understand what I was saying) Nikki & Brie @NikkiAndBrie ‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋 🤍 🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼 🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins.‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. 👯‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋✨🤍✨🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🍷🥂🍾 https://t.co/w6GQM0P7Zi Welcome to freedom ladies, I know this next chapter is gonna be even bigger!(Redid my last tweet because Twitter didn’t understand what I was saying) twitter.com/nikkiandbrie/s… Welcome to freedom ladies, I know this next chapter is gonna be even bigger! ❤️(Redid my last tweet because Twitter didn’t understand what I was saying) twitter.com/nikkiandbrie/s…

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the Hall of Famers could certainly jump ship to All Elite Wrestling to reunite with several stars like Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm. They could appear in non-wrestling roles and could also come out of retirement to compete under Tony Khan.

While fans are free to speculate, the duo could still rejoin Triple H's company down the road. The future will reveal the truth.

Do you think The Bella Twins will join AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

