WWE ID talent deactivates social media account, got heat from fans for upcoming match against AEW's Megan Bayne

A WWE ID talent deactivated her social media account recently. Many feel this was because she got some heat from fans before her upcoming match against Megan Bayne.

When WWE first launched its ID program, it signed several stars and wrestling schools under its banner. One of the stars signed to a WWE ID deal was Zayda Steel, a rising prospect in the independent wrestling scene.

She was gearing up for a match against AEW star Megan Bayne at an upcoming GCW event on March 29. However, once this match was announced, Zayda faced a lot of backlash online. One fan even wrote that Megan should injure Zayda in their match.

Here's what a fan wrote about the situation:

“#ZaydaSteel had to deactivate her Twitter this week because of fans commenting that #MeganBayne should legitimately injure Steel in their upcoming match in #GCW due to Steel having a #WWEID deal and Bayne being signed to #AEW.”

This hatred was caused by Zayda's facing an AEW star despite having a WWE ID deal. As a result, Steel had to deactivate her X account. Visiting her page displays the message, 'This account doesn’t exist,' indicating that she has either deactivated or deleted her account in the last 24 hours.

Thunder Rosa broke her silence on her controversial bout with Megan Bayne on Dynamite

On the February 19, 2025, episode of Dynamite, Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander. Despite winning the match, Bayne and Penelope Ford continued to assault a defenseless Statlander.

Thunder Rosa came down to the ring to make the save. However, instead of retreating, the heels held their ground, resulting in an awkward encounter. While Thunder Rosa was hesitant to swing the chair, the heel duo eventually left the ring slowly. However, this awkward segment received a lot of criticism for its execution.

Thunder Rosa addressed the segment on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio and even acknowledged that the segment didn't go as planned.

"You guys saw what happened. From that, I have learned so much. The takeaways I have as a performer are always ask questions. Be sure of what you're doing in the segment. The segment didn't go the way we wanted to, and it showed. I love what I do and I love my job. I now focus on doing things the right way to have a good product and make AEW better." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Zayda Steel will reactivate her X account in the future after the backlash dies down.

