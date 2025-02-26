Thunder Rosa FINALLY breaks silence on controversial botch from last week's AEW Dynamite

Thunder Rosa made headlines last week due to an awkward segment on AEW Dynamite. La Mera Mera has now spoken on the subject.

Ad

On the February 19 episode of Dynamite, Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander with help from Penelope Ford. During a post-match beatdown, Thunder Rosa came to the rescue with a chair. What followed was an awkward moment where Rosa lunged with the chair but didn't strike Bayne or Ford. Meanwhile, the latter two simply looked at her.

Fans and critics have discussed the botch over the last week, with some believing it was a legitimate burial of Thunder Rosa. The former AEW Women's World Champion addressed the segment on the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio:

Ad

Trending

"You guys saw what happened. From that, I have learned so much. The takeaways I have as a performer are always ask questions. Be sure of what you're doing in the segment. The segment didn't go the way we wanted to, and it showed. I love what I do and I love my job. I now focus on doing things the right way to have a good product and make AEW better." [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Rosa also thanked the people who checked in and encouraged her over the last week.

Bully Ray thinks someone in AEW should lose their job over Thunder Rosa's segment

Despite Thunder Rosa's awkward segment being short and forgettable, many are still discussing it a week later. In fact, Bully Ray thinks someone needs to be fired for putting it on social media.

Ad

On a recent episode of Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer had some harsh words for whoever is running All Elite Wrestling's social media accounts:

"Somebody in AEW thought it was a good idea to put that on social media. That entire segment aired on social media for the world to see over and over and over again. Why would you ever put that segment up on social media? Whoever has put that video up should no longer have a job today," Bubba Ray Dudley said.

With Rosa seemingly gearing up for a feud against Megan Bayne, it remains to be seen if the controversial segment will impede their program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback