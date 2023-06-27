WWE intentionally avoids mentioning AEW star during Money in the Bank promo on RAW

A top AEW star's name seems to have been intentionally omitted by WWE during its latest Money in the Bank promo on Monday Night RAW. The wrestler is none other than the controversial Collision star, CM Punk.

The Money in the Bank premium live event is set to take place in London, England, this coming Saturday. As usual, the event will feature two MITB Ladder Matches, one for the men and the other for the women.

Following tradition, a special video package focusing on statistics aired on WWE RAW. During the promo, CM Punk's achievements and his name were neglected.

The promo package mentioned that there were only three superstars who had successfully cashed in the MITB contract twice. While the narrator mentioned Edge and The Miz, The Second City Saint's name was never mentioned.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



They didn't mention CM Punk in that



CM Punk was the third along with Edge and Miz.



#WWERAW “3 superstars have successfully cashed in MITB twice.”They didn't mention CM Punk in that #MITB video package.CM Punk was the third along with Edge and Miz. “3 superstars have successfully cashed in MITB twice.”They didn't mention CM Punk in that #MITB video package. 😂CM Punk was the third along with Edge and Miz.#WWERAW https://t.co/Qa0da35XL8

While it's true that both Miz and Edge have cashed in the briefcase twice, Punk is the only one to have competed in two MITB Ladder Matches back-to-back and won them both.

Both The Rated-R Superstar and The Miz earned their second contract in singles matches with the briefcase on the line.

Do you think it was fair for WWE to omit CM Punk's major achievement in the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes