WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton sends out birthday wishes for AEW star

WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton, much like many of her contemporaries, has friends in her company's rival promotion, AEW, and decided to congratulate her on their special day.

The star in question is Harley Cameron. She and Kayla probably forged their friendship during her time in the global juggernaut as a part of its developmental territory, NXT. Moreover, she has also collaborated with its current stars, Scarlett Bordeaux and Shotzi, for various music projects.

She later moved to Tony Khan's promotion, making her first appearance on AEW Dark in July 2022, not before officially signing with the company in April 2023. Despite working in rival companies with different schedules, Kayla Braxton and Harley Cameron have maintained their bond of friendship over time.

This seemed evident from the heartfelt message Braxton put for Cameron on her Instagram story, as pointed out by a user on X, sending out birthday wishes for the AEW star.

"Happy Birthday to one of the silliest, sweetest and prettiest women I know. Love you, sweet girl. So proud of you and I can't wait to see you more this year," Braxton wrote on her Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

Harley Cameron wanted to join WWE before her AEW signing

Before officially joining the AEW women's division in 2023, Harley Cameron wished to become a part of the Stamford-based company after her stint in its developmental brand.

Moreover, her desire was also influenced by the fact that her husband, Xyon Quinn, is a current SmackDown star. She wanted to work in the same company as him.

However, Cameron revealed on Talk is Jericho that while she was close to joining their roster, people who connected with her got released from WWE due to budget cuts.

"I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company [WWE], and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process, but thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat," Harley Cameron said.

Harley Cameron is currently a part of the QTV faction, led by QT Marshall, and wrestled last in March 2023 on an episode of AEW Dark.

Do you think Harley Cameron would become a top AEW star? Sound off in the comments section below!