"We clicked so well in the ring" - AEW star recalls working with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is mainly known for winning a gold medal in the Olympic games with a broken neck, as well as being a multi-time WWE champion. Angle was even the face of TNA after leaving WWE in 2006. While he accomplished great things for himself during his career, the Wrestling Machine was also a key part of AEW star Wardlow's training before he became All Elite.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the War Dog opened up about his experience of training and wrestling with Angle.

"We clicked so well in the ring. The first time we touched it was just easy… We worked so well together, and he’s such a good dude. He would come train with us – he was getting ready for his WrestleMania match – and then he would hang out after and just talk to us like we were all friends. It was such a great experience getting to work with him in the ring, but also to get to know him and see who is as a person. He’s a great guy," Wardlow said (H/T: Sportskeeda).

Angle wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 against Baron Corbin. Since then he's made sporadic appearances in WWE but has stepped back to focus on his family and his nutrition business.

Would Kurt Angle ever make an appearance in AEW?

Kurt Angle might be retired from in-ring competition after a lengthy career, but he has taken on managerial roles in WWE. But would Angle take on a similar role at AEW? Reportedly, he was offered a contract in the past.

During an interview with The Paradox of Sports, Kurt revealed that he turned down an offer from AEW.

“I considered it, I was offered a couple of deals. I turned them down. I’m a WWE guy and my loyalty is there for right now. I’m not signed with them in any particular way but I do have some projects coming up that [are] part of WWE and I don’t want to mess that up. So, I am going to stay loyal to WWE right now,” Angle said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Also Read Article Continues below

It's unfortunate that Kurt Angle will likely never be All Elite due to his loyalty to WWE. However, stranger things have happened. Until then, fans will only be able to speculate and make fantasy bookings.

A popular wrestling star picked Dr. Britt Baker over Charlotte Flair in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

Edited by Prem Deshpande