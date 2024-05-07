WWE legend Adam Copeland (fka Edge) under fire in AEW; Former champion says, "This is my company!"

A former champion in AEW recently admitted that he was skeptical when WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) joined Tony Khan's promotion.

The star in question is the former AEW Trios Champion, Max Caster. Adam Copeland (fka Edge) made his surprising All Elite debut at the WrestleDream PPV last year. He has had a decent run since joining the promotion and various stars have shared their opinions on the WWE Hall of Famer's move.

Meanwhile, acclaimed rapper Max Caster also reflected on Copeland's debut. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Caster admitted that he was skeptical of the Rated R Superstar joining the promotion, as he first thought that the former WWE Champion was there to steal his TV time.

“I’ll be honest, when he was brought in, I was skeptical. Because you go, 'He’s [Adam Copeland] done so much; what else could he really want to do? This is my company! Again, you’re stealing our TV time!' But he’s proven himself to be a leader and someone who’s gonna go out there and put in the work in the ring and pull guys aside,'' he said.

The former champion also recalled an instance when Copeland pulled him aside and lavished praise on his performance.

''He’s pulled me aside and said, 'Hey, I saw your match. Here’s what I think1' And I go, 'Thank you so much, and I appreciate that, but there’s a lot of guys who wouldn’t do that,'' said Caster. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Adam Copeland (Edge) is set for a match on AEW Dynamite this week

Last week, AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland successfully defended his title against Buddy Matthews on Wednesday Night Dynamite. The Rated R Superstar is set for yet another title defense on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The former WWE Superstar will defend the championship against Brody King.

It will be interesting to see how the reigning champion fares in his title defense.

