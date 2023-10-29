WWE legend admits to card game hustling backstage with Sting: "You got that $5 you owe me?"

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has enjoyed a career renaissance in All Elite Wrestling, but it seems that the legendary star is having just as much fun backstage as he is in the ring. According to fellow WWE legend Paul Wight (fka Big Show), he and The Icon have been taking turns hustling each other for money in card games.

It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Sting in AEW. The six-time WCW World Champion recently announced that he will retire for good after AEW Revolution 2024, which is likely to be held in early March next year. But first, he's got some money to collect from Paul Wight.

Speaking to Tim & Eli on the Battleground Podcast, Wight revealed that he regularly hustled the 64-year-old in card games. But just like the legendary babyface he is, The Stinger ultimately turned the tables on him:

"The fact that I owe him $5 in a gin game because he's up one game right now...I'd like to say he's a great guy and really crappy card player. Sting is a guy I play cards with in case I want to get some extra Starbucks money, I go to Sting and get $10 or $15 bucks from. He's been putting up quite the battle lately. He's improved his card game since the last time we've played. It took me by surprise a little bit," said Wight.

The former Big Show further explained that the two jokingly use intimidation tactics on one another, which makes the competition more fun:

"I'm in the hole right now. Every now and then, I get a text, 'you got that $5 you owe me?' At this stage of the game, you just want to be the one ahead so you can aggravate the other guy. It's not really about the money. It's about that right now, in this gin game, he has his foot on my neck and he's loving it. When the roles are reversed, believe me, every day, I will send a message or two, I will send a note, that he owes me $5. I'll spend $100 to remind him that he owes me $5. That's it. That's where the fun comes into it." [H/T Fightful]

Check out Paul Wight's full interview below:

Paul Wight expresses his admiration for Sting

While the two might have a fierce rivalry in card games, Paul Wight and The Icon share a bond that goes all the way back to WCW. The two first shared the ring in 1995 and ultimately wrestled each other several times.

In the same interview, Wight praised the WWE Hall of Famer's attitude and work ethic:

"Sting is a guy who has always had a positive attitude about stuff and willing to do anything, willing to work hard to get anyone over, knows who he is as a character, knows his audience, goes out of his way every time to give the audience 100%. Nothing but respect for Sting," said Wight. [H/T Fightful]

Who do you think The Icon will wrestle in his final match at Revolution next year? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.