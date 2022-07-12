WWE legend admits that he was the one who caused communication issues between Hangman Adam Page and current champions

On the latest edition of Being The Elite, Matt Hardy admitted that it was he who caused the miscommunication between Hangman Adam Page and Matt Jackson.

Page was initially a part of The Elite when AEW first came into existence. He even teamed up with current Elite leader Kenny Omega and the duo won the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

During the latest edition of Being The Elite, Hardy tried to make things right with Matt Jackson. The former WWE Superstar listed down the things he regretted doing throughout the past few months.

Unfortunately for Hardy, though, Jackson didn't exactly accept the former's apology. Check out the intense exchange between the two men below:

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager Matt Hardy reveals HE was the one who prevented the communication between Hangman and Matt Jackson months ago. Matt Hardy reveals HE was the one who prevented the communication between Hangman and Matt Jackson months ago. https://t.co/ntsDygeShj

Since departing from The Elite, Page has aligned himself with the Dark Order. He even captured the AEW World Championship at last year's Full Gear pay-per-view, beating former tag team partner Omega to win the title dramatically.

Eventually, The Cowboy lost the world title to CM Punk in the main event of Double or Nothing 2022.

The Young Bucks seemingly tried to help Hangman Adam Page at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view

At the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Hangman Adam Page was unsuccessful in his attempt to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

He faced three other stars in a huge Fatal Four Way Match, involving reigning champion Jay White, former champion Kazuchika Okada, and AEW's Adam Cole.

It was after the four-way match, that many noticed The Young Bucks turn their attention towards a distraught Hangman Page, who was disappointed after coming up short in another title match.

Interestingly enough, the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions initially decided to check up on Page, instead of their Undisputed Elite stablemate Cole, who suffered a concussion towards the end of the four way match.

Check out the clip involving The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly below:

Christine @ShiningPolaris



But I see the Young Bucks eyeing Adam Page? 🤔



#TheElite #aew #ForbiddenDoor #njpw First of all I hope Adam Cole is okay…But I see the Young Bucks eyeing Adam Page? 🤔 First of all I hope Adam Cole is okay… But I see the Young Bucks eyeing Adam Page? 🤔#TheElite #aew #ForbiddenDoor #njpw https://t.co/cWHuz9u5mU

It now remains to be seen if The Bucks and Page will get back together on the same page, especially in the absence of Kenny Omega.

