Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman engaged in an intense promo exchange on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. Following that segment, former Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes gave a piece of advice to his brother.

The American Nightmare joined WWE from AEW in 2022. He made a grand return at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Seth Rollins. However, a severe pectoral injury ruled him out until Royal Rumble. The former TNT Champion returned to action as the 30th entrant of the Rumble and emerged victorious, earning a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman confronted the Royal Rumble winner on behalf of the Tribal Chief, where he fired major personal shots at Cody Rhodes. Heyman claimed that Dusty Rhodes told him that while Cody was his favorite son, Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted.

Following this explosive promo exchange, AEW star Dustin Rhodes, Cody's real-life brother, took to Twitter to tell his younger brother that he loves him before suggesting he kick Paul Heyman where it hurts.

"I love you brother!! @CodyRhodes #FinishTheStory #KickPaulInTheB*lls," tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

The Rhodes Brothers have shared the ring a few times in AEW. Their most memorable outing came at Double or Nothing 2019 when the two produced an instant classic.

Cody Rhodes believes The Rock is not needed for WWE WrestleMania 39

The Rock is arguably the best-known celebrity to ever come out of WWE. Since becoming a Hollywood megastar, his wrestling appearances have been sparse.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail, Cody Rhodes stated that there might not be a need for the Brahma Bull to return.

"With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs, The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening. One story about finishing something that started in 1978 - seven years before I was even born - and another story of really the tragedy of being welcomed into the Bloodline and then what you saw unfolds. I think with the amount of time between now and WrestleMania, it's important I keep my eyes squarely fixed on WrestleMania, squarely wrestling for the WWE Undisputed Championship and as you hinted that may not be against Roman Reigns."

The Rock's availability for wrestling shows remains sketchy at best, and it is unlikely that fans will get to see him perform at WrestleMania 39.

