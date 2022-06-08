"The show moves on" - WWE legend opens up about AEW's decision to have an Interim World Champion in CM Punk's absence

Pro wrestling legend Booker T recently shared his take on AEW's decision to crown an Interim Champion in CM Punk's absence.

After the Second City Saint's injury announcement last week, AEW decided to hold an Eliminator series for weeks. Two superstars from NJPW and Tony Khan's company are slated to face each other in a singles bout at Forbidden Door, where the Interim World Champion will be declared.

However, not everyone is a fan of Tony Khan's approach to the unfortunate situation. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recently talked about how he did not think it was advisable to crown an Interim Champion.

"But in wrestling I don't, me personally, I don't see a reason to have an Interim champion. It really means nothing... I say you give that guy a shot when he comes back, or not, like Finn Balor. Finn Balor went out, he came back and he never got the title ever again. But man down, you know, the show moves on." (56:16 - 56:46)

With CM Punk indefinitely out of the picture, the AEW roster is looking weaker. Only time will tell when he will make his triumphant return.

Apart from CM Punk, Bryan Danielson is also reportedly injured

In a slew of injuries in recent weeks, Bryan Danielson has also reportedly added his name to the list alongside CM Punk.

Multiple top stars on the AEW roster like Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and Scorpio Sky are currently out of action due to injuries. According to Fightful, Bryan Danielson recently missed the meet-and-greet in Massachusetts.

"Fightful has learned that Danielson missed the scheduled meet & greet, and when fans showed, they were told that he would not be there. A staff member told a fan that Danielson was injured and unable to fly, which the venue itself also confirmed to Fightful."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Bryan Danielson was forced to miss a meet & greet today. The venue tells Fightful that he's injured and unable to fly. AEW nor Danielson have confirmed or commented on an injury as of yet. Bryan Danielson was forced to miss a meet & greet today. The venue tells Fightful that he's injured and unable to fly. AEW nor Danielson have confirmed or commented on an injury as of yet.

AEW is going through a rough phase. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how Tony Khan handles the roster in the coming weeks.

