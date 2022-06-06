AEW star Bryan Danielson reportedly injured after Double or Nothing

Unfortunate news on Bryan Danielson has surfaced as he was forced to miss a scheduled meet-and-greet event in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The American Dragon is reportedly dealing with an injury following Double or Nothing.

Danielson was part of the Anarchy In The Arena match at Double Or Nothing. In the climax of the blood-curdling brawl, Bryan was trapped in a Boston Crab by Chris Jericho as Jake Hager choked him using ring ropes. Since then, The American Dragon hasn't appeared on AEW Dynamite or Rampage.

Per Fightful, Bryan Danielson missed the meet-and-greet in Massachusetts today. A staff member reportedly told a fan present at the venue that he was injured and hence unable to fly. Here's the report:

"Fightful has learned that Danielson missed the scheduled meet & greet, and when fans showed, they were told that he would not be there. A staff member told a fan that Danielson was injured and unable to fly, which the venue itself also confirmed to Fightful. Thus far Danielson nor AEW have commented or confirmed."

The report further stated:

"Danielson did not wrestle after Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing. As this is about an injury, we'll be releasing this info publicly."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Bryan Danielson was forced to miss a meet & greet today. The venue tells Fightful that he's injured and unable to fly. AEW nor Danielson have confirmed or commented on an injury as of yet. Bryan Danielson was forced to miss a meet & greet today. The venue tells Fightful that he's injured and unable to fly. AEW nor Danielson have confirmed or commented on an injury as of yet.

After CM Punk, Bryan Danielson's injury could create more challenging situations for AEW

CM Punk made a shocking revelation on the latest episode of AEW Rampage that he suffered an injury and needs surgery. Punk was injured less than a week after clinching the AEW World Championship from Hangman Page at Double or Nothing.

Punk's injury caused a massive change of plans for the AEW World title scene. He'll be on the sidelines while an interim AEW World Champion will be crowned at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. (Read more here)

Likewise, The American Dragon’s injury could definitely prove to be a heavy blow for AEW's creative flow-chart. While AEW and Danielson haven't released an official statement regarding this, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what lies ahead.

