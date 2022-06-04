"How can you mess that up" – WWE veteran not happy with how AEW handled CM Punk announcement (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently voiced his displeasure with the way AEW handled the shocking CM Punk announcement.

CM Punk made a shocking revelation on this week's AEW Rampage that he suffered an injury and needs surgery. However, Punk will not be relinquishing the championship. He will be taking time off while an interim AEW World Champion will be crowned instead. However, Chris Jericho made the mistake of saying Punk will be relinquishing the world title while commentating.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell expressed his displeasure over the mistake made in the commentary:

"How can you mess that up? Didn't they tell commentary what the hell was going on? We had a conversation going on some chat and I said, 'Is he relinquishing the title?' Nobody commented for a while because I don't think anybody knew. I didn't know." (from 1.05 to 2.05)

CM Punk's injury initiated an interesting turn of events for AEW

A visibly emotional Punk stated in his Rampage promo that "the wheels haven't fallen off, but one of them is broken." The Straight Edge Superstar further mentioned that he was ready to relinquish the AEW World Championship, but Tony Khan felt it was "just a bump in the road." (Read more here)

The first stage of crowning an interim champion begins with a battle royal on next week's Dynamite. The winner will face Jon Moxley, the new #1 contender.

The winner of this match will compete in the interim AEW World Championship Match at Forbidden Door to be crowned the new champion. However, the identity of the second opponent is still unclear.

