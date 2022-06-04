×
Create
Notifications

"How can you mess that up" – WWE veteran not happy with how AEW handled CM Punk announcement (Exclusive)

CM Punk&#039;s injury revelation has shocked the world.
CM Punk's injury revelation has shocked the world.
Aalekh
Aalekh
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 04, 2022 07:53 PM IST

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently voiced his displeasure with the way AEW handled the shocking CM Punk announcement.

CM Punk made a shocking revelation on this week's AEW Rampage that he suffered an injury and needs surgery. However, Punk will not be relinquishing the championship. He will be taking time off while an interim AEW World Champion will be crowned instead. However, Chris Jericho made the mistake of saying Punk will be relinquishing the world title while commentating.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell expressed his displeasure over the mistake made in the commentary:

"How can you mess that up? Didn't they tell commentary what the hell was going on? We had a conversation going on some chat and I said, 'Is he relinquishing the title?' Nobody commented for a while because I don't think anybody knew. I didn't know." (from 1.05 to 2.05)

Watch the full video here:

youtube-cover

Story continues below ad

Agreed. I misspoke. He’s on the shelf indefinitely, as he needs surgery. twitter.com/bryanalvarez/s…

CM Punk's injury initiated an interesting turn of events for AEW

A visibly emotional Punk stated in his Rampage promo that "the wheels haven't fallen off, but one of them is broken." The Straight Edge Superstar further mentioned that he was ready to relinquish the AEW World Championship, but Tony Khan felt it was "just a bump in the road." (Read more here)

Your #AEW World Champion @CMPunk addresses the crowd here at #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama https://t.co/Ukza79Pm8j

Story continues below ad

Also Read Article Continues below

The first stage of crowning an interim champion begins with a battle royal on next week's Dynamite. The winner will face Jon Moxley, the new #1 contender.

The winner of this match will compete in the interim AEW World Championship Match at Forbidden Door to be crowned the new champion. However, the identity of the second opponent is still unclear.

Please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when using quotes from this article.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Jon Moxley be the interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door?

Yes

No

Edited by Abhinav Singh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी