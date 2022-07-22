WWE Legend on if top AEW star is the "new" Tommy Dreamer

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has given his opinion on the discourse regarding AEW star Eddie Kingston being the new version of the "Innovator of Violence."

During his time in ECW, Dreamer became a fan favorite as he was always close to winning "The Big One" but never managed to. Even when Tommy overcame the hump, he was upstaged in some way by his most bitter rivals.

This has led many to compare Eddie Kingston to The ECW Original. His entire feud with Chris Jericho throughout 2022 has been designed around the idea that Kingston, like Tommy, can't win the fabled "Big One."

However, Tommy Dreamer doesn't agree with this. Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, the "Innovator of Violence" felt that Kingston would get more from losing the recent Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match:

“So didn’t need that to happen, a lot of people, you know say ‘oh he’s the new Tommy Dreamer for AEW he never wins the big one’ he already beat him on the pay-per-view and his group won [Blood and Guts]. He didn’t get the pin or the submission, but still, it was his group that won the thing. Eddie [Kingston] will get more in losing and hanging with that Chris Jericho, especially in that type of match,” said Dreamer. [1:59-2:23].

Many fans were upset that Kingston didn't beat Jericho in the match. However, Dreamer doubled down and stated that he didn't need to win because he'd already beaten Jericho on a larger stage:

“I don’t think Eddie Kingston needed to win that match. He made good on his promise to make [Chris] Jericho bleed, he did that right off the bat. Also, Eddie Kingston’s already beat Jericho,” he added. [1:38-1:50].

Tommy Dreamer was involved in the very first AEW event in 2019

Many veterans have stepped through the door into AEW at one point or another. Whether it be a cameo appearance via video message, a one-off appearance in front of fans, or even wrestling in matches.

Tommy Dreamer's brief appearance in AEW may have flown under the radar for some fans. He was involved in the very first match in All Elite Wrestling history, the Casino Battle Royale. This took place on the "Buy-In" YouTube event before the 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dreamer was also one of the first men in AEW history to suffer the destructive kicks of Orange Cassidy. This quickly became one of the highlights of the event. The ECW legend got his revenge eliminating Cassidy from the match along with Sonny Kiss. He was then dumped out of the ring by now former AEW star Jimmy Havoc.

Do you have any fond memories of Tommy Dreamer? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

