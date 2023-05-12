WWE legend announces he'll be a part of AEW All In this year

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Jim Ross has been going around the industry for some time. It seems, however, that his role is not what it used to be and Jim Ross could be heading towards the quieter stages of his career. From being an iconic voice in many moments in WWE history he brought that to AEW.

If fans will notice, JR has not been as active on AEW as he used to be. Ross used to announce for Dynamite and some pay-per-views, but now he appears much less on Dynamite, and more for AEW's one-hour-show Rampage. The WWE legend says that he isn't finished and that he would like to do one more big project before he ventures through the quieter parts of his career. His eyes are focused on the upcoming All In event which has the potential to be the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

At this point, however, Ross is not sure what he will be assigned to do with regard to the event. On one of the most recent episodes of Grilling JR, one of the voices of AEW revealed that his role is unclear, he's very much looking forward to the event.

"I'm excited about it," Ross said. "I'm glad I'm going. I don't know what I'm doing. That's the great thing about my career. I've done it all, without sounding like a jerk. All roles. I've done color, I've done play-by-play, I've been a host, blah blah blah. So I don't know what I'm doing, but it doesn't matter. I'll be a part of the event," he continued, "and that's what's going to be cool as hell. Guys like me, I don't know how many more rodeos I've got."[H/T WrestlingInc]

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The moment we all thought that Jeff Hardy was about to beat The Undertaker for the Undisputed Title.



Jim Ross commentating is top tier The moment we all thought that Jeff Hardy was about to beat The Undertaker for the Undisputed Title.Jim Ross commentating is top tier https://t.co/L0sAYdqNgb

If Jim Ross is at the latter stages of his career, let's hope we continue to get to hear iconic commentary from the WWE Hall of Fame announcer. Moments like this become so much better when hearing Ross' commentary, and it would be nice to see if more iconic moments can be made in AEW.

Former WWE announcer knew the scoop ahead of this AEW star's debut

Roderick Strong's AEW debut made shockwaves across the industry, as not many people expected him to appear on Dynamite. This was due to the questions surrounding whether the former NXT superstar was still signed with WWE.

AEW commentator Jim Ross however revealed that he was not completely surprised by Strong's appearance. On Grilling JR, Ross mentioned that he knew of Strong's availability. However, he wasn't sure what the plans of the superstar were.

"I was aware he was available. I just wasn't aware of what he wanted to do. He's a hell of a good guy, I like him. He's another one of those guys that you value having around your other talents and having in the locker room," said Jim Ross. [H/T WrestlingInc]

I am sure for a lot of fans, Jim Ross has been the voice of their childhood, and hearing this iconic commentator makes a match so much better. We may be reaching a point where he makes fewer appearances, so fans should definitely make the most of the times they hear JR on live TV.

Do you think Ross should announce All In? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes