"Beat the s*** out of each other" - WWE legend on anticipation for CM Punk and Jon Moxley's AEW rivalry

CM Punk's AEW return has everyone waiting with bated breath for his eventual match against Jon Moxley.

The Purveyor of Violence recently battled Chris Jericho on Dynamite, with the Interim AEW title on the line. The two superstars put up their very best performances, fighting tooth and nail for the victory. However, the BCC member was able to turn the tables in the end as he made the JAS leader tap out for a Bulldog choke.

Since CM Punk's return, all eyes have been on the expected unification match of the AEW World Title. Speaking of the imminent match on the Grilling JR podcast, WWE legend Jim Ross had the following to say:

"He's under good doctor's care. This process has been ongoing. He's still in the process of healing as far as I'm concerned, until I get word that he's 100%, I'm going to play it by ear. He's a tough guy. Everyone wants to see him and Moxley beat the shit out of each other. You can count your bottom dollar that's what they're going to do. They both have that pride. It's going to be, arguably, the biggest main event we've ever had considering all the ramifications going in and injuries and all these things. I'm excited about calling that match. I think it's going to be fun as hell." (H/T: Fightful)

Punk seems to be in a healthy enough condition for the match. It remains to be seen who will prevail in the battle of the behemoths soon in AEW.

The two stars have faced each other before AEW as well

Fans may be forgiven for not remembering that although this is the first time CM Punk and Jon Moxley are going to face off in AEW, the two stars have fought in WWE before as well.

Moxley's entry into WWE came as part of the iconic faction, The Shield. Alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Moxley worked as a mercenary for CM Punk during the latter's heel role. However, this did not stop Moxley and Punk from facing each other in singles matches.

wrestling.killer @wrestlingkill3r Cm Punk and Jon Moxley's matches over the years! Who will win at #AEWAllOut Cm Punk and Jon Moxley's matches over the years! Who will win at #AEWAllOut? https://t.co/n9QxO7QcLM

However, Moxley never scored a win over Punk during their shared time in WWE. Will that change in Tony Khan's Promotion? Only time will tell.

