WWE Legend Batista Sends an Interesting Message to Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is one of the top female stars in the world of professional wrestling. Even Batista took the time to send her a message online.

Ad

Mone has been on top of the wrestling world for quite some time now. Everything she does manages to catch eyeballs. Mone has proven to be a dominant force in the ring as well as on social media.

She recently took to Instagram to quote Batista by saying, “Give me what I want.” This was a reference to Batista's promo from years ago, where he demanded a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. As a result, the WWE legend commented on her post with the Queen of Hearts card.

Ad

Trending

Screengrab of Batista's comment (source: Mercedes Mone's Instagram account)

Dutch Mantell Gave His Honest Thoughts on Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been unstoppable since arriving in AEW. She has gone on a title-collecting spree across various promotions. Despite all her accolades, she has been on the receiving end of criticism from many veterans. Jim Cornette has even recently called her promo work "rotten."

Ad

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager was asked to comment on Cornette's remarks. Dutch agreed with Cornette, stating that she is not as talented as she thinks she is, and she can't talk to save her life.

"Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring," said Mantell. [1:34:49 - 1:35:28 ]

It will be interesting to see how many more titles The CEO will add to her collection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More