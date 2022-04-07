"More realistic fashion than some of the wrestlers" - WWE Legend believes Logan Paul is better than half of AEW's roster

Logan Paul had a great showing at WrestleMania 38 and Jim Cornette believes he is better than half of the AEW roster.

Paul teamed up with The Miz to take on the Mysterios (Rey and Dominick Mysterio) at the Show of Shows. The internet sensation made his professional wrestling in-ring debut and put on an impressive display. In the end, The Miz picked up the win by planting the Master of 619 with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE manager stated that with just one match, Logan Paul proved himself to be better than half of the AEW roster.

"Very shortly after the match started, I said, this guy has got the aptitude for this. He did a nice power slam. He did a blockbuster. I mean he's doing the moves, but also he's not rushing. He's got the facial expressions. And if you notice a lot of the celebrities actually try to sell s**t in a more realistic fashion than some of the wrestlers. You know, but again I've tried, I watched them and this is the first time I've really watched a Miz match in a long time. I still don't see anything and I don't understand it, don't get it. But Logan Paul, he right now, he could be in the top half of the AEW roster." (14:30 - 15:25)

Logan Paul @LoganPaul the real star of Wrestlemania — my 1/1 PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator that I purchased for $5,275,000, officially setting the Guinness World Record for “most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale” the real star of Wrestlemania — my 1/1 PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator that I purchased for $5,275,000, officially setting the Guinness World Record for “most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale” https://t.co/nrAyvrytCB

AEW star Swerve Strickland commented on Logan Paul's WrestleMania attire

At a recent All Elite Wrestling signing, Swerve Strickland commented on Logan Paul's attire during his WrestleMania appearance. It was coupled with a $5 million Pokémon card. You can see the tweet here.

Swerve Strickland recently signed with Tony Khan's company and inserted himself in the ongoing feud between Keith Lee and Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, gave an excellent account of himself. Whether people agree with Jim Cornette's assessment or not is up for debate, but the idea of seeing Logan Paul on WWE programming in the future is one that fans have taken kindly to.

