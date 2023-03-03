WWE legend Billy Gunn likens his son to Attitude Era icon; praises his energy

Former WWE Superstar Billy Gunn believes his son and a particular Attitude Era veteran share an interesting similarity.

The veteran in question, Road Dogg (aka Brian James) was known as one of the biggest stars during the Attitude Era. His in-ring talent and ability to connect with fans pushed him to great heights in the pro-wrestling business, as he won several titles in WWE.

Billy Gunn and Road Dogg had especially good chemistry with each other as part of The New Age Outlaws. Speaking in an interview with the Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network, Billy spoke about how emotions connected fans to the wrestler and how Austin Gunn exuded a similar characteristic.

"That's why mine and Brian's [Road Dogg] dynamic was so good. Because people although they had an emotional connection to me, it was way different than it was for Brian. It's Brian and Austin [Austin Gunn]. So Austin... you don't know why, but he has such a good energy that you just want to be around him. And he is so much fun." (49:57 onwards )

The former WWE star also commented on how his appearances affect ratings

Given Billy Gunn's experience, he feels that the younger talent could learn a thing or two from him.

In the same appearance on Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network, Billy talked about how he was always ready to help younger talent alongside Paul Wight.

"You can come to me and [Paul Wight] and we can tell you anything that you want to know. And if you just hold my hand, I’ll take you to the Promised Land. But they just don’t trust us; not that they don’t trust us because of what we’ve done, it’s just not in them... Every time I’m on TV, our ratings go through the roof, they just do. People still know what they’re getting when they get us." (34:19 onward).

Nick 'The Swink' Swinke @IAmTheSwink Billy Gunn with probably the best looking One & Only he's ever hit. Billy Gunn with probably the best looking One & Only he's ever hit. https://t.co/I8PHyVfosD

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Billy Gunn in AEW.

Do you think Billy Gunn should return to WWE at some point? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes