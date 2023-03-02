"Every time I'm on TV our ratings go through the roof" - WWE legend calls for AEW locker room to trust his methods

The AEW locker room seems to be on the receiving end of a lot of criticism, but with legends amongst the young talent, there might just be a way to change that. Billy Gunn recently urged all the young stars to once again listen to him, and he explained how he can help them with their careers.

Gunn's pairing with The Acclaimed also seems to be another good example of his knowledge when it comes to the pro wrestling industry. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens quickly shot from a lower mid-card tag team to being crowned the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

During their recent appearance on Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network, Billy Gunn speculated why the young athletes don't listen to him or Paul Wight.

"You can come to me and [Paul Wight] and we can tell you anything that you want to know. And if you just hold my hand, I’ll take you to the Promised Land. But they just don’t trust us; not that they don’t trust us because of what we’ve done, it’s just not in them." (34:19 onward).

Gunn continued, qualifying why the AEW locker room should listen to him by noting that his appearance on TV kicks up the ratings.

"Every time I’m on TV, our ratings go through the roof, they just do. People still know what they’re getting when they get us." (35:00 onward).

Billy Gunn has notably had a long-standing issue with how some of the young AEW stars are going about their careers

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio last year, Gunn criticized the young stars who put their bodies at risk for a reaction.

"They think just because the people are making noise that they’re over. They’re just popping on the move stuff because they can’t do it. It’s just a reaction to something you’re doing, and it’s forgotten about the next time somebody walks out the tunnel." said Gunn. (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

As the only D-Generation X member alive who is still actively competing, perhaps the AEW locker room could learn a thing or two from Billy Gunn?

