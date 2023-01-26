"He literally beats you to an inch of your life" - Road Dogg reflects on prior in-ring experience with AEW star 

The AEW roster arguably includes some of the most talented up-and-coming stars but also boasts a few big names in the wrestling industry. Billy Gunn is not only a WWE Hall of Famer but one of the toughest performers, according to Road Dogg,

Billy Gunn has revitalized his wrestling career over the past year in AEW and has seemingly gone from being a coach to an active manager/wrestler. While he once made part-time appearances alongside his sons, today, he manages the AEW World Tag Team Champion, The Acclaimed.

During the latest "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast episode, Road Dogg recalled how excited he was to face Billy Gunn but that the veteran didn't pull his punches.

"So, I was excited about working with Billy and getting paid on the pay-per-views, but Billy beats the crap out of you in the ring! He literally beats you to an inch of your life," Road Dogg exclaimed. (00:20 onward).

The veteran continued, hilariously comparing Gunn's body to a brick wall formed in the shape of a human.

"His body is so hard that it’s like hitting a brick wall that’s formed in the shape of a human being. It hurts really bad! But he never beat me. Undefeated against the one Daddy Mac, Scissor Jack [Billy Gunn]." (00:49 onward).

Billy Gunn is widely praised for his looks and abilities. However, WCW veteran Konnan thinks his pairing with The Acclaimed is odd because he's too old for the duo.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Road Dogg claims that it's always been an excellent experience to work with AEW's Daddy A$$

Despite their history, Billy Gunn was, unfortunately, unable to reunite with D-Generation X during their reunion a few months ago. At the time, Road Dogg spoke on how difficult it was without the Hall of Famer.

AEWBlog @AEW_Blog #BillyGunn #RoadDogg #WWE



Similar to what Their mic work and energy were on a different level here and the loud crowds made shows more exciting. #NewAgeOutlaws Similar to what @PlatinumMax @Bowens_Official are doing right now in #AEW . Pure Their mic work and energy were on a different level here and the loud crowds made shows more exciting. #NewAgeOutlaws #BillyGunn #RoadDogg #WWESimilar to what @PlatinumMax & @Bowens_Official are doing right now in #AEW . Pure 🔥 https://t.co/dXofugzJgo

During the same podcast, Road Dogg fondly spoke about his bond with Billy Gunn.

"It is very good because it’s electric between me and him, whether the people dig it or not is questionable. But it’s always cool between me and him just because it’s kind of like working with your brother." (00:06 onward).

It remains to be seen when the New Age Outlaws will be able to reunite since both veterans are now signed to two opposing promotions. Perhaps when their current tenures with WWE and AEW ends, the two will be able to create more memorable moments.

