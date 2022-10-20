WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) shared his thoughts on Billy Gunn not being a part of the DX reunion on RAW.

Last week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac), and Road Dogg come out to celebrate 25 years of the legendary faction. While Billy was an important part of the group in the late 90s, the 58-year-old star could not join his former colleagues as he is currently signed with AEW.

Road Dogg reflected on Billy's absence on the latest edition of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast. The WWE legend admitted he felt awkward without his former partner.

"It felt awkward being in there [without Billy Gunn]. But the crowd when I said, 'Road Dogg, Jesse James,' and I don't even know why I did that because I was thinking I was going to say something about Billy. I thought, man, 'this didn't go too well, trying to get him here.' (...) So I thought, the best thing I could do right then was just let them say it, and thank God they screamed. It almost made it OK in my head."

WWE had reportedly planned to bring Billy Gunn for the DX reunion

Road Dogg provided further insights into Billy Gunn's absence, stating that the AEW star was originally given the OK to appear on RAW, but things changed just before the show.

"During the day prior, I texted him, 'Hey, are you going to be able to make it? Have you found out any answers yet?' He said, 'Yes, I'm in.' I was like, 'Oh my God, that's awesome.' Literally, before I landed at home, I found out he was not in. I texted him back and he wasn't happy either. (...) I understand we're [AEW and WWE] not huge fans of each other from a business standpoint. It was a big deal, and I feel like he got ripped off and didn't live it with us. I'm sorry for that. I know he is too.” (h/t-fightful)

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy The most over star of DX won't be at the reunion The most over star of DX won't be at the reunion https://t.co/ZIEB9d6jm7

Billy Gunn is a prominent member of the AEW roster and is currently involved with one of the hottest acts in the promotion, The Acclaimed. Brian James, meanwhile, was recently appointed as Senior Vice President of WWE Live Events.

Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes